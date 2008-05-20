Simple Translation App for Mobile Browsers

Coder Mike Brittain has put together a super-clean site for iPhone, Blackberry, Opera Mini, and other mobile browsers that lets you quickly click two languages to translate words or phrases between and then do it. The site supports 11 languages at the moment, and you can easily bookmark a language pairing for quick access while travelling. Those without data connections should try Google's SMS translation service.
Yes, no doubt this is good stuff. You can also look at http://home.interlecta.com for similar mobile translators. The only disadvantage (well, some consider it a disadvanatge) is that you must pay for them :)))