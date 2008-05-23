Shrink Firefox 3's Supersized Back Button

Most Firefox 3 testers agree that the preview release of the new browser promises faster and all-around better surfing—but one of the most noticeable interface changes, the big Back button, has gotten mixed reviews. If you're not a fan of Firefox 3's large back button, you don't have to wrangle with CSS or themes to adjust its size. Simply right-click on Firefox's toolbar, and choose Customise. In the dialogue box, select "Use small icons"—and voila! Your back button will be the same size as reload. Thanks, zaxour!