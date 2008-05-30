Senuti Copies Music from Your iPhone or iPod Touch to Your Mac

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac only: The newest beta release of Senuti—a utility that copies music from your iPod to your computer—now supports the iPhone and iPod touch. Just install Senuti on your Mac, hook up your iPhone or iPod touch, and the Senuti beta will list all the songs on the device and place a blue dot next to songs that already exist in your iTunes library. Select the songs you want and press the Transfer button to copy them to your Mac. The touch-friendly Senuti version is a beta, but it worked like a charm on the one iPhone I tested it on. Senuti is a free download for Mac only; be sure to hit the beta link lower on the homepage for iPhone and iPod touch support. Thanks, smackswell!

  • Mat Guest

    Odd that you didn't mention the local version: http://www.ipodrip.com

    Owned in Australia!

