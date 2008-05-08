See Lifehacker Posts on Eastern Time

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

US-centric: Firefox with Greasemonkey only: Two of the Lifehacker editors may reside on the West coast of the US, but a lot of the US readers are on Eastern time, and that means you'd probably like to see our posts timestamped that way. Now you can—with a Greasemonkey user script I just threw together. With Greasemonkey installed, using Firefox, install the Lifehacker on Eastern Time user script.

It will change all the Pacific time zone post times on Lifehacker and other West coast blogs (Valleywag, io9, and Defamer) to Eastern. This script is only a first release alpha, but once I get any bugs worked out I'll put out versions for additional time zones. Requests, bug reports, Javascript expertise, and suggestions all welcome in the comments.

Lifehacker on Eastern Time User Script

