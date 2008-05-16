Salary sacrifice for laptops axed

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

One not-so-great outcome of the Federal budget this week was that the fringe benefit exemptions have been tightened on laptops. So the practise of salary sacrificing to get a laptop is on its way out, unless you use it "primarily for work".
If you were thinking of rushing one through before June 30, apparently that's not an option either - the changes have already taken effect. Thanks, Mary, for that tip.

    Freakin Labor, and this is how they're managing the economy ??? good luck to all Australian

