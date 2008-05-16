Run the Ultimate Boot CD from Your Thumb Drive

The Pen Drive Linux weblog details how to install the Ultimate Boot CD, a popular system recovery tool, directly to your thumb drive so you can carry your emergency recovery toolbox in your pocket. We mentioned Ultimate Boot CD's thumb drive-ability when we highlighted UBCD as one of the top 10 free system recovery tools, but Pen Drive Linux steps through the process and includes links to all the files you'll need to download to set it up. The guide is clear and easy to follow, so repurposing that extra thumb drive as a system recovery drive should be a snap.