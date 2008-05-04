Roll Your Own Homemade Herbal Teas

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Country Living online details how to make your own herbal teas by mixing and matching ingredients from your herb garden or plants around the house for tasty and healthy results. The article runs down which flowers, herbs, bushes, and weeds are edible and drinkable and suggests a few mixes to get you started. If you've ever dabbled in homebrew teas, share your experience in the comments. Photo by Kanko*.

