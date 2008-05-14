Read the Wikipedia in Bite-sized Chunks

Previously mentioned service DailyLit, which breaks down classic books into small chunks and emails them to you one piece at a time, has started distributing Wikipedia tours. Get DailyLit email instalments of Wikipedia topics, like major world religions, wine 101, or world capitals delivered to your inbox each day. [via]
