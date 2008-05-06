RapidoSerial Tracks Software Serial Numbers

Mac OS X only: Freeware application RapidoSerial stores and secures your software licenses in an easy-to-access database. When you dig into your pocketbook to pay for a great software package, the last thing you want to do is lose the licence key you purchased. RapidoSerial aims to make sure that you don't. For a web-based alternative, check out previously mentioned Keyfiler. If you've already got a tried-and-true method for storing your software licenses, let's hear it in the comments.
