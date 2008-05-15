Quickly grab multiple photos from the web for editing with Picnik

We've already talked a fair bit about online photo editing suite Picnik but this tip from Digital Inspiration seemed like such a great way to grab a bunch of photos for editing at once, I wanted to share it.

Basically, rather than grabbing images one by one, you can actually paste the URL of a Google image search or other photo site like Flickr photo galleries directly into Picnik. This will import full versions of each image (not thumbnails!) ready for you to edit. The free version of Picnik is ad-supported, you'll need to pay for the premium version if you want to avoid ads.

How to Quickly Grab Pictures from Web Pages into Picnik for Editing [Digital Inspiration]

