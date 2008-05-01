Quickly Edit Gmail Contacts Through Your Chat List

The Official Gmail blog points out a small new feature update in Gmail that allows you to edit contact information on-the-fly directly from your chat list. In short, when you hover your mouse over a contact in chat (or an email), the name in the pop-up details window is now editable. Since the chat pane is really the quickest way to search and access your contacts, it's a great way to quickly add meaningful names to your contacts—especially since Gmail's contact management tools are still a little unwieldy. Small improvements like that could go a long way in boosting Gmail's status as a top 5 contact management tool.