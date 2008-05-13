Publish Your Panoramic Photography at Panoye

Now that you know how to stitch together panoramic photos with free software, publish your creations at Panoye, a panoramic sharing web site. Panoye users are building "a virtual tour all around Earth" with user-submitted panoramic images. Upload, tag, geotag, and share your panoramas on Panoye, which offers YouTube-like HTML markup to embed a pannable panoramic image onto your own web site, like the one after the jump:

Visit this panorama here

When you fall in love with a photo and decide you must see the scene with your own eyes, check the accompanying map for its exact location.