Prevent GNOME Do from Popping Up at Logon

The Digi.Wander.Lust blog posts a handy tip for users of Linux application launcher GNOME Do who find its default pop-up at logon a bit annoying. If you're rocking an Ubuntu system, head to the "Sessions" item in your "Preferences" menu, select GNOME Do and hit edit, then add
—quiet (use two dashes, as shown in the pic) to the "Command" field (or edit whatever auto-launcher brings up GNOME Do in other distributions). It's a nice way to save a click and ensure a clean logon screen.
