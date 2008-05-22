PosteRazor Splits Images into Multiple Page Posters

Windows/Mac/Linux: When you want to create a large poster but don't have access to a wide-format printer, you want printing utility PosteRazor, which produces PDFs of your large image across several pieces of regular printer-sized paper. Load up your large image in PosteRazor, and tell it how many sheets of paper you want it to span, and PosteRazor will spit out the appropriate number of PDF file pages. Print out the resulting sheets and put them together to make your large poster. Just make sure your image is super high resolution. Great to make posters for the next office roast or maybe the kids' room, PosteRazor is a free download for Mac, Windows, and Linux.