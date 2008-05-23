Play "The Drugstore Game" to Cut Monthly Bills

Guest poster Cathy of the Chief Family Officer blog writes on Get Rich Slowly about how she saves serious cash on household essentials by playing "The Drugstore Game." The Game is actually a wise combination of manufacturers' and store coupons from Sunday circulars, drug store rewards programs, and buying items you don't think you need right now to get the most value out of your savings. Here's the Game in action:

In the toothbrush example above, a Drugstore Game pro would never pay the full $2.99. Instead, she would probably have a $1.50 off manufacturer coupon. So she'll pay $1.49 and receive $2.99 that she can use to buy more items.

Hit the link for a full explanation and links to coupon-savvy sites.