Pit a Ripe Avocado the Easy Way

If there's one useful thing that I learned when I moved to California, it's how to slice and pit a ripe avocado. Forget scooping out the pit with a spoon and losing any bit of that precious green butter inside—tap the pit firmly with a knife to lodge it there, and twist the pit out. Hit the play button above to see how.
