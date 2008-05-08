PicLens Updates with YouTube, Firefox 3 Support

Windows/Mac (Firefox and IE7): PicLens, the Firefox and Internet Explorer 7 plug-in that lets you flip through photo sets in full-screen splendour, just added YouTube support to its latest version. That means searching and parsing through YouTube videos in the same elegant interface as with photos, making it far easier to spot just the clip you're looking for, and playing the videos, full-screen or reduced size, from inside PicLens. The latest version is available for Firefox 2 and 3 Beta 5 on Windows and Mac, as well as Internet Explorer 7 on Windows, and is a free download. (Original PicLens post).