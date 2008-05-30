Peers Previews Results from the Firefox Search Box

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

All platforms with Firefox: The Peers Firefox extension drops down search result previews as you type into Firefox's search box. Richer than most suggest-as-you-types, Peers actually separates the results under headings—the engine you're using, then "How about" for keyword completion, and then other engines. Peers isn't yet Firefox 3-compatible, but it's a free download for Firefox 2 users.

Peers [via Mozilla Links]

