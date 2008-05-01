Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Pastor Stores and Secures Your Passwords

Mac OS X only: Store your passwords, serial numbers, and web site login information in Pastor, a personal encrypted database. Much like my beloved KeePass (available for Mac as KeePassX), Pastor stores a title, username, password, URL, and notes for each entry and locks the entire database with one master password. Pastor's interface is a simple, no-nonsense single window. Unlike KeePassX, you can't organise your entries in folders, but it does include a handy password generator that tailors suggestions to rules (like alphanumeric only, mixed case, must include symbols, etc). Juicy screengrabs await, after the jump.

Pastor's main window lists entries on the left, and you can enter a new entry directly into the form on the right.

Hit the "Generate Password" button to use Pastor's handy password helper.

pastor-password-generator.png

Pastor is a free download, Universal Binary, for Mac OS X only, donations requested.

Pastor [mehlau.net via Macworld]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles