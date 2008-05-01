Pastor Stores and Secures Your Passwords

Mac OS X only: Store your passwords, serial numbers, and web site login information in Pastor, a personal encrypted database. Much like my beloved KeePass (available for Mac as KeePassX), Pastor stores a title, username, password, URL, and notes for each entry and locks the entire database with one master password. Pastor's interface is a simple, no-nonsense single window. Unlike KeePassX, you can't organise your entries in folders, but it does include a handy password generator that tailors suggestions to rules (like alphanumeric only, mixed case, must include symbols, etc). Juicy screengrabs await, after the jump.

Pastor's main window lists entries on the left, and you can enter a new entry directly into the form on the right.



Hit the "Generate Password" button to use Pastor's handy password helper.

Pastor is a free download, Universal Binary, for Mac OS X only, donations requested.