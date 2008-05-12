Parallels Adds Windows Service Pack Support

The Windows on Mac virtualization arms race continues: On the heels of a new VMware Fusion 2.0 beta, Parallels Desktop issues a software update that adds support for XP Service Pack 3 and Vista Service Pack 1 for Boot Camp partitions. Here's more on how to dual boot and virtualise the same Windows partition with Parallels. [via]
