Pack a Photography Survival Kit

Planning a long, leisurely trip through the wilderness, down the highway, or maybe around Thailand, and want to return home with some killer pictures to look through? David Hague, managing editor of Australasian Camcorder magazine, has been there, and back, many times. Hague keeps three separate backpacks for varying degrees of roughing it, but his list of potentially equipment-saving stuff is good for any on-the-go kit. Among the provisions, for still or video cameras (and yourself):

Sealable plastic bags as emergency camera 'raincoats'

Lens cleaning kit

Jeweller's screwdriver kit

Small table top tripod (from eBay - around $10)

Dry socks

Good points all, since you're less apt to stop and shoot great scenes if your feet are killing you. What gear would you add to a must-have photo-shooting pack? Drop your gear in the comments. Photo by ToastyKen.