Option Key Closes Multiple Windows at Once

Mac users with multiple Finder windows littering your desktop: hold down the Option key when you click on the close button on one to close them all in one shot. This works for any multi-window Mac app (though normally you'd just hit Cmd+Q to quit entirely). Here are a few more things you didn't know you can do on your Mac.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink