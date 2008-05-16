Opt Out of Facebook Application Invites

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

You never have to decline 17 zombie bites again: Facebook finally offers long-overdue opt-out capabilities for applications and by sender. When you receive an application request, you can now click the "Block This Application" link to never see that application again, or if you have a friend who's particularly aggressive with the invites, you can also hit the "Ignore All Invites From This Friend." Can I get a Hallelujah! Update: A reader informs us that this has been in place since February. Apologies for the old news! We've been avoiding Facebook for awhile now because of all the, uh, application spam.

