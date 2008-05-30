Ophcrack Live CD Cracks Windows Passwords

All systems with access to a Windows partition: The free, open source Windows password cracker, Ophcrack Live CD, has updated to version 3.0 with faster cracking, a better interface, and an all-new Vista version. We've walked you through how to crack a Windows password with Ophcrack in the past (and offered tips for securing your password against Ophcrack), but the new and improved version has been rebuilt to beef up the already impressive tool. The Ophcrack source code is free to download and also available as a Windows installer, but the live CD .ISO file is the quickest and easiest way to get cracking. If you give it a try, let's hear how your passwords fared in the comments.