Ophcrack Live CD Cracks Windows Passwords

All systems with access to a Windows partition: The free, open source Windows password cracker, Ophcrack Live CD, has updated to version 3.0 with faster cracking, a better interface, and an all-new Vista version. We've walked you through how to crack a Windows password with Ophcrack in the past (and offered tips for securing your password against Ophcrack), but the new and improved version has been rebuilt to beef up the already impressive tool. The Ophcrack source code is free to download and also available as a Windows installer, but the live CD .ISO file is the quickest and easiest way to get cracking. If you give it a try, let's hear how your passwords fared in the comments.
I set up a Ubuntu install on an external hd so I could plug it into any of the systems I administer and installed Ophcrack 3.1.0 on it with all of the tables. I have been very impressed with it so far except for one password.... Mine. I have both upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols in it. Two different versions of Ophcrack and numerous combinations of tables have not been able to crack it. I, obviously, don't need to crack my own password because I know it, but, I was testing to see how completely I could trust Ophcrack to recover passwords. Any ideas on how to fix this issue? I only ask because I'm sure I'm not the only one who uses symbols such as @,%,&. Also the tables claim to check those. Any ideas would be very appreciated.