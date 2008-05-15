Opera releases Mobile browser Opera Mini 4.1

Opera has taken the latest version of its mobile browser, Opera Mini, out of beta this week. The new Opera Mini 4.1 gives the browser a speed bump and offers several new features for quicker scrolling, navigation and page rendering.

One feature carried over from the 9.5 Beta 2 version of Opera's desktop browser is the ability to guess the URL you want when you enter a search term in the address bar.

4.1 also supports offline viewing, and users with Java-enabled mobiles supporting JSR-75 will be able to upload and download any file via Opera's mobile web.

Opera Mini 4.1 is not compatible with all mobile phones, so check the full list of compatible phones here. Most Java handsets are supported, including BlackBerry and Palm phones.

Opera Mini 4.1 is a beta, so the usual warnings apply. It can be downloaded here. [via]