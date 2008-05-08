OpenOffice 3.0 Beta Now Available, Adds Native OS X Support

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux (all platforms): OpenOffice.org, the free office application suite, has released a beta of its 3.0 version to the public with a few key features rolled in. The biggest update is native support for Mac OS X platforms, meaning no need to install X11 packages on older Macs or switch to NeoOffice for a smoother experience (although NeoOffice plans to release a 3.0 of its own, so stay tuned). OpenOffice also adds built-in conversion filters for Office 2007/Mac Office 2008 files, a new "solver" function for spreadsheets, enhanced notes and viewing options in Writer, and other enticements for those willing to risk a few bugs. OpenOffice.org 3.0 beta is a free download for Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux systems.

OpenOffice.org 3.0 beta

  • Peter M. Guest

    What's with the Intel only version for the Mac? PPC support is only a compile option, for Heaven's sake. There are far more PPC Macs than Intel Macd and I can't believe there can be that much resource dependency.

    0

