Next Tab Keeps Your Tabs in Context

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Next Tab adds an option to the right-click context menu to open a link in a new tab directly next to the current tab. If you're the sort who's still got 10 tabs open on a light day, you know how quickly your reading can get disorganised. Next Tab helps keep those tabs in context and next to the tabs from whence they were launched. Next Tab is free, works wherever Firefox does.

