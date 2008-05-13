New Trio Enhances Canon IXUS Brood

Canon Australia is launching three new IXUS models for the social or travelling photographer. The new IXUS 970 IS, 90 IS and 85 IS exemplify IXUS style and intelligence in compact, stylish camera bodies. The trio combines Optical Image Stabilizer, Motion Detection Technology and Face Detection Technology to control blurring and features an improved DiGIC III image processor.

All three boast a 10-megapixel CCD to allow poster photo prints of up to A2 size. The IXUS 970 IS (RRP: $549) leads the charge with 5x Optical Zoom and includes a Safety Zoom function to avert image degradation when shooting distant subjects. The IXUS 90 IS (RRP: $479) incorporates a chiselled design with a vibrant three-inch Pure Colour LCD display. The final addition, the IXUS 85 IS (RRP: $429) commands portability as the slimmest model in the IXUS series. All three models are available nationally now.