Morrent Controls BitTorrent Downloads from Your Facebook Page

Facebook application Morrent controls your uTorrent BitTorrent downloads over the web through your Facebook profile. Through Morrent, you can start, stop, remove, or add new torrents remotely, and since it's happening through your Facebook profile, it's really simple to set up. In fact, the site has excellent installation instructions to walk you through it. On the other hand, if you're not keen about passing your BitTorrent information through a third party, you can set up uTorrent's WebUI to remote control your torrents entirely on your terms.