Modofly Laser-Etched Moleskine Notebooks

The Modofly artist collaborative etches your favourite designer notebook—the Moleskine—with beautiful and eye-catching artwork. The Moleskine won best designer notebook by a landslide in a recent faceoff, but to differentiate yourself from all those other Moleskine toters, you want one of Modofly's creations. The bad news is that Modofly's Moleskine's are even more expensive than the original at 36 bucks a pop, but good looks don't come cheap. The Silver Bullet robot is pictured here; hit the jump to check out a few more of our favourite geeky Modofly Moleskine picks.

The Mechanism:

UltraRay:

Ultraman:

Coffee Steam:

Joysticks:

Hey, Modofly—advertise with us? Thanks, Barron!