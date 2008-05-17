Mint Tracks Your Investment Portfolio

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mint, the web-based financial management application that took us by storm a few months back, is adding investment tracking to their already impressive feature set. Mint's investments, currently in beta, tracks everything from the performance of your Roth IRA to the value of your 401k, all from its attractive, easy-to-understand interface. As with Mint in general, you'll need to be comfortable trusting your data in their hands (if you're curious, you can read more about their security measures here). Mint investments is currently in private beta, but if you follow the link, they've set up a page for Lifehacker readers to sign up. You should get access to Mint's investments sometime next week, and we've been assured that there's no limits on signups. In the meantime, hit the jump for a closer look at Mint's investments interface.

Get the value of all of your investments at a glance and track its growth over time.

Keep an eye on which accounts are doing well and which are underperforming.

As you can see, if you're someone who's diversified your investments but has no idea what the aggregate of all of that investing amounts to, Mint's new investments feature could mean a whole new way to understand, manage, and track your finances—and best of all, it's free to use.

Mint's Investments Beta

