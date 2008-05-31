Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

May 2008's Most Popular Posts

Miss anything good this month on Lifehacker? Have a recap:

  • Turn Your Point-and-Shoot into a Super-Camera
    "If you're using a consumer grade point-and-shoot Canon digital camera, you've got hardware in hand that can support advanced features way beyond what shipped in the box."
  • Get Vista's Best Features in XP
    "Despite the fact that most of you prefer XP to Vista and would rather Microsoft extended XP's shelf-life, several new and improved features available in Vista would be great to have in XP."
  • Top 10 Things You Forgot Your Mac Can Do
    "Macs may be more expensive, and Mac users more elitist (ahem), but blind Apple loyalty aside, there are a number of neat features bundled into your Mac that make it super useful and fun."
  • Top 10 Firefox 3 Features
    "The newest version of our favourite open source web browser, Mozilla Firefox 3, offers dozens of new features and fixes, but only a handful will make the most dramatic difference in your everyday browsing."
  • Best Text Editors
    "From managing our to-do lists and writing code to jotting ideas and keeping a grocery list, nothing beats a solid plain text editor."
  • Learn to Play an Instrument Online
    "Chances are at one point or another, you've either purchased an instrument or considered doing so with the intention of learning to play it; most of us, however, never get around the learning part."
  • Best Online File Sharing Services
    "Whether you're trying to share megabytes worth of music with a friend or send an important document to a coworker, nothing outshines a fast, easy-to-use file-sharing service."
  • Slipstream Service Pack 3 into Your Windows XP Installation CD
    "Next time you wipe your PC's hard drive clean and reinstall Windows with that old installation disc, you don't want to connect your fresh, unpatched and vulnerable system to the internet only to download 176 new updates from Microsoft."
  • XBMC Turns Your Mac into the Ultimate Media Center
    "You don't have to mod your classic Xbox to run the best free media centre application around anymore: Dedicated developers have ported the Xbox Media Centre (XBMC) software to the Mac, and its killer features will convince you to abandon Front Row forever."

