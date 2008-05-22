Maximise Screen Real Estate with AppleScript

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Blogger Jeff Kelley prefers his windows take up specific areas of his screen, regardless of the monitor he's plugged his MacBook Pro into. His solution? An AppleScript that determines his screen size and arranges his windows appropriately. Whenever he wants to rearrange his desktop to those specifications, he just runs the script. Geek factor aside, the script can be easily modified to maximise your screen real estate to fit your tastes. Windows users have apps like WinSplit Revolution and Sizer, but if you've been looking for similar functionality for your Mac, Jeff's script is a good starting point.

Resize Your Windows Automatically for Different Resolutions [Jeff Kelley's Blog]

