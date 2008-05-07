Master Any Field with Deliberate Practice

Marketing VP Steve Rubel says that daily practice and research in any field over the span of several years can turn anyone into an expert, as long as you put in the effort.

Anyone with just even a little bit of natural talent in a given domain can master it in about 10 years by methodically practicing the essence of their craft two hours daily (including weekends) and measuring their progress from one day to the next.

This seems like an obvious piece of advice, but it's not what anyone wants to hear when they ask "how can I get where you are?" There's no magic potion—it's just learning over time, consistently.