Making Twitter actually useful

It may have been less stable over the last week or so than a Pamela Anderson marriage, but when it's working, posting on Twitter is an addictive habit. Is it actually a useful one? US fundraiser and Web 2.0 trainer Beth Kanter has a simple but remarkably sensible strategy for making Twitter productive.

Speaking at the recent Connecting Up conference in Brisbane, Kanter offered this advice: "The whole secret to avoiding 'Twitter is dumb' syndrome is to follow smart people." That is, don't worry so much about your own posts, but track people who you think are interesting and likely to provide useful insights or ideas. So far, this has worked rather nicely as an approach for me; let us know if you've had similar experiences.

  • joshnunn Guest

    This is exactly why I was following Stokely. Now how can I follow you?

  • Angus Kidman Guest

    On Twitter, I'm gusworldau -- though I'm not sure the theorem applies!

