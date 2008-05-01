Make your own softback leather book

Something about the simplicity of this make your own leather-bound notebook project really appeals to me. Firstly, it's aimed at beginning level DIYers. Secondly, when you fill it up you can add more pages or remove the old pages and add new ones to start the book afresh.
Note that it's a soft leather cover, not a hardback. It can fit between 50 and 250 pages.
The ArmorGeek tutorial includes a list of the leatherworking tools and materials you'll need , and a downloadable pattern.
Suitably customised, this looks like it could make a wonderful.gift as well. Nice!
Softback Leather Book [ArmorGeek via MAKE]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink