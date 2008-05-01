Make your own softback leather book

Something about the simplicity of this make your own leather-bound notebook project really appeals to me. Firstly, it's aimed at beginning level DIYers. Secondly, when you fill it up you can add more pages or remove the old pages and add new ones to start the book afresh.

Note that it's a soft leather cover, not a hardback. It can fit between 50 and 250 pages.

The ArmorGeek tutorial includes a list of the leatherworking tools and materials you'll need , and a downloadable pattern.

Suitably customised, this looks like it could make a wonderful.gift as well. Nice!

Softback Leather Book [ArmorGeek via MAKE]

