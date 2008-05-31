Make Your Own Illuminated Keyboard

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Do-it-yourselfer Kipkay doesn't have a backlit keyboard, so he repurposed the pointless Scroll Lock LED on an old school keyboard to light up all the keys instead. The end result does indeed make typing in the dark possible, but it doesn't look anywhere near as cool as a commercial backlit keyboard. In fact, in the stark light of day you will probably be embarrassed about the keyboard's light antennae, which you turn on by hitting the Scroll Lock key. Still, this is a nifty mod if only for the innovative concept. Hit the jump to watch how he did it.

Illuminated Keyboard Hack [Instructables]

    Simple idea, and it works. DO NOT TRY THIS WITH IBM PS/1 KEYBOARDS. Upon opening them, you will have springs and plastic clips all over the place.

