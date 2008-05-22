Make Your Finance System Paperless

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Personal finance blogger J.D. Roth is on the road towards making his money system completely paperless. Direct deposit, automatic savings transfers, Quicken, and auto bill pay gets most paper out of the way. Then Roth scans any paperwork that does come in to PDF with our favourite scanner—the Fujitsu ScanSnap—and then he shreds it. Nice to see how several parts of his paperless system has also evolved into an automated finance system, too. How do you make your money go without too much paper (or intervention)? Let us know in the comments.

My Paperless Personal Finance System: A Work in Progress [Get Rich Slowly]

