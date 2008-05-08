Make a Master Information Document for Worst Case Scenarios

The Simple Dollar financial blog offers up a guide to creating a "Master Information Document"—a single piece of paper that's locked away securely, explained only to family and very close friends, and which has all the information someone would need to put your finances and will in order if something happened to you. Blogger Trent recommends writing down information on all your open accounts, a list of all your debts and assets, and any estate-related documents, like a will or trust, in a filing cabinet or other secure place. We've offered a bigger-picture guide to organising your family's information in case of emergencies, but Trent's advice is sound, especially for anyone who hasn't even glanced at the idea of emergency planning.