Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Mac OS X's Address Book Can Now Sync Google Contacts (Update: For iPhone Owners Only, UGH)


Mac OS X Leopard only: Today's release of Mac OS 10.5.3 added a juicy little tidbit to Address Book: the ability to automatically sync your Google contacts. After you've run Software Update and gotten 10.5.3 (and restarted your Mac), hit up Address Book's Preferences pane. At the button of the General tab, check off the "Synchronize with Google" box to get started. Be sure to back up your address book before you sync, and see the FAQ for more info. Update: Several commenters rightly point out that this capability only exists for iPhone owners, which is quite possibly a crappier move than forcing Safari onto Windows users on Apple's part. Time to switch to Linux.

Mac OS X 10.5.3: sync Google Contacts [Official Google Mac Blog]

Comments

  • vv Guest

    I dont have an iPhone & I am not seeing this "Sync with Gmail contacts" thingy - just yahoo, .mac and stuff.

    0
  • Jake Guest

    But what is strange is: there is a help article (try Help-> type in "google") about using this feature. I see it even though I don't have an iPhone. It says nothing about needing an iPhone in the help article.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles