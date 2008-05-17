Mac Desktop Music Video

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

We love screencasts because they can teach you how to get things done on your computer, but one creative filmmaker went beyond the howto and choreographed a full music video to Mac application actions. The result is the mesmerising video above, which will hopefully add a little fun (if not productivity) to your day. To find out more about the video, hit the link below for an interview with the creator. There's also a shortened Windows XP version. Got a screencast you want to share? Our system automatically embeds YouTube videos, so just drop 'em into the comments below.

TUAW Interview: Filmmaker Dennis Liu [TUAW]

