Luminotes is a Wiki Without the Markup Learning Curve


Setting up a personal wiki is a great way to set up a digital notebook for your thoughts and tasks, but it also requires getting familiar with the Wikipedia editing system—asterisks, brackets, and all. Luminotes has you simply start typing, using familiar rich text buttons to add bullets and other styling, and a simple linking and tagging system for your notes. There's options to share and collaborate with others, as well as easy exporting and printing. Luminotes is available both as a package for hosted web space and as a somewhat-limited free account at Luminotes' servers.

  • Chris Yeh Guest

    Note that PBwiki offers a WYSIWYG editor for its wikis, so you don't need to know Wikipedia-style markup to create a wiki. In fact, our 2.0 edition is WYSIWYG-only.

  • Prasinos Guest

    Luminotes seems like a crippled Tiddlywiki. No tags, no automatic linking, few customization options...
    And, come on, it's not that difficult to learn wiki syntax.

