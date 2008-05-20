Live File System Turns Blank Discs Into Pseudo-Flash Drives

The Online Tech Tips blog delves into a little-discussed feature of Windows Vista that can turn your spare blank discs into drag-and-drop bins for extra files. The Live File System mounts writable CDs and DVDs as pseudo-flash drives, letting you add files to them on a continual basis rather than having to initiate one big burn session. You can't recover space from added files, but if you've got blank discs to spare, Live File System can be a handy write-as-you-go backup method.
Live File System causes a glitch where the CD/DVD Drive will not read certain disk, or any disk, it assumes some or all disk must be formated, this cannot always be turned off. My computer will not play Dual-Layer DVD9 because of it!!! I hate it!