Lebendig Animates Your Windows

Windows only: Freeware application Lebendig adds snazzy, lightweight animations to your windows—like spinning a window as you launch it or fading out when you close it. Apps like Lebendig aren't uncommon, but Lebendig does set itself apart by using very little memory while still adding a little snap to your daily computing. It's not the eye candy of Aero, but it's a good way to avoid some of that UI jealousy that you're bound to have using XP every day. Then again, if you're really getting jealous of some of Vista's better features, check out how to get Vista's best features in XP.