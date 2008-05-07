Last.fm Plus YouTube—Like MTV but with Music You Like

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web site Last.fm + YouTube is a mashup that pulls music videos from YouTube based on artists and music in your Last.fm profile. To use it, just hand over your Last.fm username or the name of an artist you like and it starts streaming YouTube music videos. I've been tuned into my Last.fm + YouTube channel most of the morning, and so far it's been good listening and watching. If you give it a try, let's hear how you like your personal MTV in the comments.

