Kick a Fast Food Addiction with a Ziplock Bag

The Dumb Little Man blog has a suggestion for all of us who can't help but feel the shameful pull of the drive-thru lane when we're hungry or just pressed for meal-planning time. Every night, empty your fast food (or candy, soda, or other junk food) receipts into a jar by your bed. Then ...

Round that up to the nearest $10 and cut it in half. That's how much you'll spend a week from now on ... Take that money and put it in a ziplock bag that you keep in your car. All your fast food will be paid for out of this fund, and when it dries up, that's it until next week. This will force you to ration and make choices.

Sounds simple, but if I know I can't reach into my wallet for that quarter-pounder, I might think twice about spending my baggie money, and then reducing the spending further. How'd you lose your fast food fix? Share your story in the comments. Photo by pointnshoot.