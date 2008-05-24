Keep Weeds from Sprouting with Corn Meal

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Spring brings with it eager thoughts of planting for gardeners, along with ominous thoughts of keeping weeds at bay. If you're planning on using pre-potted plants or want to protect an entire area from the ever-growing menace, try corn meal, according to the This Garden is Illegal blog:

Corn Gluten is a pre-emergent, which is a fancy way of saying that is it is a seed birth-control. Corn meal scattered around an area will keep any seed in that area from growing into a plant. This means a weed seed or a desirable seed. This method is a good option for areas that you plan on planting grown plants in.

Hit the link for six more ways to kill unwanted growth in your garden, and share your own weed-stomping tips in the comments. Photo by Cyrstl.

The 7 Deadly Homemade Weed Killers [This Garden is Illegal via Get Rich Slowly]

