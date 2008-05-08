Keep Tabs on Your Web Presence with Addict-O-Matic

Let's face facts—you're probably Googling yourself on a regular basis, whether for pure ego satisfaction or monitoring of your professional image online. New search aggregator Addict-O-Matic just happens to be great for seeing how you "look" online, as it focuses on returning results from the top social networking sites, Web 2.0 services, and blog-watching services. Of course, it's also a great tool for monitoring a topic or another person across the web's wide expanse, but once you add Addict-O-Matic to your Firefox search bar options or just as a bookmark, you know you'll be heading back to satisfy your online-mirror-checking fix.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink