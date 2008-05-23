Katapulco Searches the Web with Keyboard Shortcuts

Web search engine interface Katapulco is a one-stop search box to dozens of engines, from Google to Wikipedia to IMDB—and you choose which engine to search by entering a keyboard shortcut. For example, to Google Lifehacker from Katapulco, enter "Lifehacker" then "g" into the shortcut field. While Katapulco's premise—that keyboard shortcuts are faster—is spot-on, you can achieve this same result using the search box in Firefox (Ctrl+K to put your cursor there, Ctrl+Up and Ctrl+Down to switch engines) or my personal favourite, Firefox keyword bookmarks. If you're serious about searching with your keyboard, be sure to check out Google's experimental keyboard shortcut search results as well. While it's not something I'll use instead of those methods, Katapulco still has the right idea.