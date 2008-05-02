Job ad: Want to be a Lifehacker?

Lifehacker Australia is on the lookout for a new Editor!

Who are you?

You might be a software hacker with a yen to spend some time writing helpful how-tos and connecting with a community of lifehacking power users. You might be a technology writer or blogger. You might consider yourself a power user of Windows PCs, Macs or your favourite flavour of Linux. But overall we hope you will be someone who wants to help Lifehacker Australia become a truly great hub for people to get and share computing, productivity and life hacks.

Who are we?

Allure Media is a young and growing blogging empire which publishes Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Defamer in Australia. We have an office in Sydney and our Editors work from Sydney and Melbourne.

How do I apply?

Easy! Send an email to: jobs AT alluremedia.com.au. I'd strongly suggest you send in an example or two of stories you've written which you think are Lifehacker-worthy.

"Where's Sarah going? It would have to be a pretty special job for her to give up Lifehacker!"

Yep, you're so right.

Being launch editor for Lifehacker Australia has been a huge learning curve and awesome fun. I'm going to miss it. :(

It's been awesome to help build the Oz edition of a fantastic US site, and to have someone as helpful and cool as Gina Trapani to look up to and learn from. Thank you so much Gina, and the rest of the Lifehacker US team. :)

I feel very lucky that the community of Lifehacker Australia readers is overwhelmingly helpful and friendly. Moderating this community has been an easy and fun job, thank you. :)

On a personal note, Lifehacker's been a place for me to enjoy geeking out. It's been great having a business card that said "Sarah Stokely, Lifehacker". If you think I'm not keeping one around as a souvenir, you're crazy.

It's been great having bizarre moments of microcelebrity. My favourite was when a friend contacted me saying "I was running a D&D campaign and one of the players named their Netrunner contact after you. He's a Lifehacker reader and didn't even realise we knew each other."

So what's next? I'm off to Crikey to become their web editor. I can't wait to combine my love of rabid investigative journalism with Web 2.0 and see mischief we can do. :)

I'll still be around at Lifehacker AU for a while (and on the lookout for a new Editor! hint, hint!) and I'll still be twittering and blogging at The Open Source Report.

But, in the meantime, if you've ever thought about writing for Lifehacker, then think about applying. Even if you're not a professional writer, but you're a hacker who loves getting things to work better and helping others get the most out of their tech. It's a fun gig, and a great way to get involved with the blogging community.

Finally, thanks to Chris, Kaan, Anna, Ben and the other Allure Editors for all your help and support. Especially thanks to Chris for giving me this awesome opportunity to work on a very cool blog. :)